Gun of retired NY officer allegedly found in apartment of the Myrtle Beach man accused of killing him

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday marked day three of the trial of the Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a retired New York police officer near U.S. 501 in 2016.
Jonathan Hillary is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The victim, Timothy Buckley, was reported missing on Sept. 29, 2016, along with his truck and personal items. Police said one those items was a handgun.
Jurors listened to testimony from several investigators on Friday, three of whome searched Hillary’s home.
"At the top of the stairs there’s a bathroom. In the bathroom I looked under the vanity and there was a cut-out in the wall and I could see a bag in there. I pulled that bag out and inside the bag was the revolver,” said Inv. Mark Willis with the GA Department of Community Supervision.
Investigators said the revolver’s serial number matched that of Buckley’s missing gun.
"Now, you didn’t find the gun on Jonathan Hillary?” asked defense attorney Scott Joye.
"I did not,” said Willis.
The defense also argued the guns were not dusted for finger prints. In response, the state showed photos from where the guns were taken.
"You see that bottle near the holster? I’m going to show you this picture too because it shows a close-up of what the bottle is,” said solicitor Nancy Livesay.
"All-purpose cleaner,” responded Inv. John Caulder with the Horry County Police Department.
Credit cards that belonged to a man named Bocar Bah were also found in the apartment, according to testimony. The state said Bah will testify in the case next week.
