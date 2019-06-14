Georgetown police searching for missing 91-year-old man with dementia

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior citizen who suffers from dementia.
According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, 91-year-old Wesley Wragg was reported missing from Sorrell Street in Georgetown around 2 p.m. Friday.
Wragg was seen around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Highmarket and Reservoir streets, police said.
He is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, a bald head and unknown clothing. Anyone who sees him should approach him with care.
Those who have any details about Wragg’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.
