Georgetown County deputies ask for public’s help locating missing 85-year-old man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man.
A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states Hubert Lee Clodfelter’s wife last saw him in March 2019.
Clodfelter’s daughter contacted authorities on March 14 to express concerns about not being able to get in contact with him for two years, the release states.
Clodfelter is described as having white hair, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 210 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact GCSO at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.