Free lunches to be distributed to kids in need this summer in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Free lunches will be distributed to children in need this summer in Conway.
The Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the Waccamaw EOC, started Monday and runs through Aug. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The program is designed to continue providing nutritious food services to children from low-income areas during periods when public schools are closed for the summer.
Food will be served at the following locations:
- Darden Terrace Community Center and Huckabee Heights Community Center (Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.)
- Conway Police Department Camp Great at Conway Middle School (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
- City of Conway Summer Day Camp
