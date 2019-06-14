First Alert: Break from summer heat sticks around through Saturday, humidity quickly returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather is here for the next two days and you better enjoy it. Humidity will return as we head toward the end of the weekend and into next week.
Friday looks perfect! Winds will be out of the north/northwest and bring in cooler air with no humidity. Highs today will only reach the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. If you are looking for a beach or pool day, today looks great.
The beautiful weather will continue into Saturday morning with morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s inland. Along the coast, you will see morning temperatures in the lower 60s. These will be perfect mornings for running, walking or even getting the grass cut after the recent rainfall. Highs on Saturday will stay in the low-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
The heat and humidity begins to return on Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity making it feel even warmer. Even with the added humidity, rain chances look slim for the end of the weekend and into Monday. I think the best chances will not arrive until mid next week.
