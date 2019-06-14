Dozens turn out in The Market Common to celebrate Trump’s birthday, Flag Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of people came to The Market Common on Friday to mark several American milestones.
The group, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and clutching American flags, turned out to celebrate President Donald Trump's 73rd birthday.
They also commemorated Flag Day and the 244th birthday of the U.S. Army.
One of those in the crowd was U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who will spend Saturday in Nichols helping the town’s residents with continued recovery efforts.
Nichols was one of the areas hit hardest when Hurricane Florence caused devastating flooding last fall.
It wasn't the first time Nichols had to deal with destruction like this. Many of those impacted also lost their homes or businesses in 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and the thousand-year flood in 2015.
The governor’s floodwater commission will be in Nichols Saturday sponsoring a cleanup day.
Nearly 200 volunteers are already signed up to help with cleaning up storm debris. Rice is one of them.
He said hands-on efforts like these help, but he added there's help from Washington as well.
“Nichols was struggling before the floods. Now, it’s had three floods in four years. It’s really bad. We’ve gotten significant federal resources that have already been focused in Nichols and we’ve just got a couple of bills passed that will add to that.”
