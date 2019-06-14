‘Crazy RV guy’ rolls into Grand Strand in Cubs, Bears-themed ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dedicated Chicago sports fan took his passions for his teams to the next level.
“I don’t have an explanation; what you see is what you got," said Joe Hansen, gripping the steering wheel in the one-of-a-kind ‘home on wheels’.
Hansen mimicked the MTV show ‘Pimp My Ride,’ tricking out the RV with more Cubs and Bears memorabilia than the eye can see.
“And I just saw it and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, my dad did not just do that,” said Kayla Hansen, Joe’s youngest daughter.
The ride is in the Grand Strand this week as the Hansens visit family, enjoy the beach and, of course, take in a ballgame with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, an advanced Class A affiliate of the Cubs.
Hansen said when coming up with the idea, he was juggling ways on how to bring a growing family closer together.
“I wanted it to be something that would be seen as fun,” Joe said.
Hansen has been collecting memorabilia for decades, but estimates many of the collectors items have been given to him as gifts.
“That’s just how he is. He loves to show it, he loves to share it. He goes all out," said Joe’s oldest daughter, Lauree.
Hansen estimates the RV has close to 73,000 miles on it and most of them are “Myrtle Beach miles.”
