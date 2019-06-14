Beautiful Saturday, summer heat returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the heat continues Saturday but don’t expect it to stick around much longer!
Temperatures Saturday morning fall to 61° along the Grand Strand, 57° in Florence. The mugginess remains low as we take the afternoon highs into the lower 80s under sunny skies.
The heat and humidity filter back in to end the weekend. We’ll approach 90° through Sunday afternoon, likely feeling even warmer than that. Expect a few more clouds around but rain chances remain slim through the entire weekend.
We’ll keep the summer-like heat going through all of next week. Each afternoon we climb into the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100° at times. Rain chances return mid-week with afternoon storms expected by Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.