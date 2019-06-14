Accident backing up traffic to Conway on Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident on Highway 501 is causing commuters trouble getting to Conway this morning.
A lot of folks may be using Highway 501 to get to Conway Friday morning because of a fatal accident investigation on Highway 544.
However an accident has backed up traffic on Conway bound Highway 501 near Gardner Lacy Road.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic page the accident on Hwy 501 occurred 8:39 AM and at least one person is injured.
A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area shows heavy traffic on north-bound Highway 501.
Emergency crews have cleared the scene.
TRAFFIC IS BACKED UP.
WE'RE WORKING TO GET DETAILS ON THE ACCIDENT WE'LL KEEP YOU UPDATED..
