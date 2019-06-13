Wide load coming through: Large transformer towed through downtown Conway

Santee Cooper transformer transported through Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department Facebook page)
By Rob Blomquist | June 13, 2019 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 1:27 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some drivers in Conway may have had a tough time getting through downtown Thursday morning.

Roads were temporarily shut down as a huge power transformer was maneuvered through the city.

These pictures were posted on the City of Conway Police Department’s Facebook page around 11 a.m., warning drivers to use caution as the machine made its way down 4th Avenue.

Santee Cooper transformer being transported through City of Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department Facebook page)

The transformer, owned by Santee Cooper, was being taken to the company’s Thompson Farm Substation on Highway 701 in the Bucksport area, according to Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland.

She said the machine converts high-voltage electricity from transmission lines down to a voltage the local distribution lines can handle.

