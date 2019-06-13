Weekend Events: Comfortable weather expected for any plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is almost here and we are ready for some sunshine here in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other surrounding areas. As we head into Friday, clouds will clear out just in time for weekend events. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted a few great events for this weekend if you are looking for plans. First, here’s a general weekend forecast for the next three days.
Saturday features plenty of events from Darlington to Myrtle Beach. If you are a fan of racing, you are going to love the weather for the test drive at Darlington Raceway. Highs will only reach the mid 80s for Saturday with lower humidity. Test driving goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you head a little further south, you can visit Cruisin’ Downtown Florence Saturday at 3 p.m. Temperatures will not change much in Florence for this event. We will stay rain-free and keep temperatures in the mid-80s. Humidity will not return until Sunday and into the start of the work week.
In Myrtle Beach, there is a special event happening on Friday and Saturday night at Myrtle Beach Speedway. The Monster Truck Beach Demolition will take place both nights. In the photo, you will find the temperatures for Saturday night. For Friday night, expect cooler weather than Saturday! We should be in the 70s by the time the event begins on Friday night. We will be around 80° for the start of the event on Saturday night.
Of course, there are more events than just these happening this weekend. If you have any plans, you will enjoy this weather. The mornings will be cool and the humidity will be almost non-existent at times. As you head to your weekend plans, be sure to keep the First Alert Weather App with you. Have a great rest of the week!
