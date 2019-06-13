SCHP: Horry County officer at fault in May crash on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that the officer behind the wheel of a Horry County Police Department vehicle was at fault in a May crash on S.C. 544.
The collision happened May 22 on S.C. 544 and Fox Hollow Road. According to the SCHP report, a 2001 Buick was stopped in traffic on the eastbound side of S.C. 544.
A 2013 HCPD Chevrolet SUV was “driving too fast for conditions” and struck the back of the Buick, according to the SCHP.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The report does not indicate if the Horry County officer was charged.
