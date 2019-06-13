Rise in population of baby boomers calls for more senior living communities along the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A booming population in Horry County has to make room for an influx of baby boomers.
Currently, there are several new senior living communities in the works along the Grand Strand.
The Villas at Carolina Forest is nearly two years into its construction. The roughly $50 million project will sit next to Canterbury Apartments along Carolina Forest Boulevard, just down the street from Carolina Forest Elementary School.
Money to build The Villas is coming from a state bond through the South Carolina Jobs Economic Development Authority. Plans include 166 units to be built on nearly 18 acres of land, with construction being split into three phases.
The first phase is designed to be an assisted living community. As part of the project, a left-turn lane will be installed in the neighborhood. David Schwerd, director of planning and zoning for Horry County, said another phase of the project could include medical facilities. The complex would employ up to 85 people, along with a phase that could be developed as multi-family.
Schwerd said developers want to create a place for the growing senior population in Horry County. He added that the location of The Villas is convenient, since the Brightwater Senior Living Community is on the other end of Carolina Forest Boulevard.
According to Schwerd, this is the last major development on this end of Carolina Forest.
Another senior living community, called Arbor Landing at Surfside, is currently under construction off of S.C. 544 near Big Block Road. In Myrtle Beach, developers of Watercrest are planning a nearly 93,000 square-foot assisted living facility off 62nd Avenue North. The group will present their plans for conceptual review.
“They’re trying to meet a market demand, they’re not creating a market for it. We’re just meeting the demand that’s already there,” said Schwerd.
