Bond denied for Conway man charged with human trafficking that lasted three years

CONWAY, S.C. (June 13, 2019) – A Conway man was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of human trafficking that lasted for three years.
Jason Eugene Morrison, 33, remained in jail under no bond Thursday following his arrest, online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center stated.
According to investigators, between 2014 and 2017, Morrison reportedly required the victim to engage in sexual acts for his own profit or benefit. He is said to have used force, fraud or coercion.
Over the course of the three years, the victim described Morrison acting as her “pimp,” sometimes denying her food and not allowing her to leave the house without supervision or consequence, a press release from the Horry County Police Department stated.
The victim was paid infrequently, and when she was, it was in the form of crack cocaine, according to arrest warrants.
“On several occasions the defendant made her have sex with others to pay off his own debts, where she would not receive anything of value in return,” the warrants stated.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a place on Holly Lane near the Conway area.
At a Thursday afternoon bond hearing, the judge denied bond and moved the case to circuit court. A new court date was not announced.
