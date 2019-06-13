New major housing development planned for West Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A major development will bring hundreds of homes to West Florence.
Nearly 300 acres of land along Alligator Road near Twin Church Road will be set aside for homes and large plots of land. Developer and state representative Phillip Lowe and his brother David are partnering on the project.
Lowe said around 250 homes are planned for the northern part of Alligator Road called Alligator West.
The southern part of the project consists of large lots for people to build custom homes or use for farmland.
“It’s an excellent school district and it’ll have the normal sanitary sewer along with city water, so when you combine all of those things, people are very interested in living there,” Lowe said.
City council members approved the first reading on a development agreement for the project on Monday.
Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said more and more developers are starting to show interest in the area because of the soccer complex and continued expansion.
“We anticipate that to grow in a very healthy way and that they’ll be commercial in that area and that makes it very natural for residential growth to occur adjacent,” Wukela said.
The mayor added with the development relatively close to Timmonsville, they hope to have more interest in that area as well.
“The repair of the water and sewer system makes industrial development and development-at-large in that area more viable as well,” he said.
Two new fire stations and a wastewater facility are also planned for that part of town. Wukela said the development fits right into the city’s vision of growth for West Florence.
"All of those are part of a whole... part of our anticipated planning areas and planning and preparing for these developments,” Wukela said.
