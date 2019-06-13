Police: Man stabbed in the neck in Lumberton mobile home park; investigation continues

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police continue to search for the person who stabbed a man in the neck Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers went to the Turner Mobile Home Park around 6 p.m., after getting a call about the stabbing.
When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to Southeastern Regional Hospital by a private vehicle, the release stated. Police went to the hospital and learned the man had been stabbed in his neck.
A person of interest has been identified, police said. However, the investigation continues as investigators have not been able to interview the victim.
The victim was treated for his injuries and then taken to another hospital for further treatment. His injuries were thought to be life-threatening when he arrived, but he was stabilized and remains in serious condition, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-384.
