Man charged with shooting teen after Horry County crash granted bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting a teen after a traffic crash this week in the Longs area has been granted bond.
A judge set a $40,776.50 bond Thursday for 54-year-old Randy Carl Berkley on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, reckless driving and two other traffic violations.
Initial reports from the South Carolina Highway Patrol indicated a trooper pulled over a car Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9 near Cupola Drive in the Longs area and said one of the people in the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound.
However, an incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the shooting happened following a collision. The driver of a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was heading west on Highway 9 when he swerved off the road to the right, then swerved left and hit a 2005 Toyota Camry, authorities said.
The victim, listed in the report as 17, got out of the Camry to talk to the suspect and was then shot, the report stated. The teen then headed west in the median, saying he was shot.
Berkley was identified as the suspect and was arrested by SCHP shortly after the incident.
As of noon Thursday, Berkley remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
