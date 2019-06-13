Head of NMB vacation rental company arrested following allegations he owed thousands to owners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of a North Myrtle Beach rental company was arrested earlier this month on criminal charges following reports that dozens of condo owners were owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.
According to online records from the Horry County Public Index, Walter Pigg was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent of more than $10,000. He was released June 8 on a $10,000 bond.
Earlier this year, WMBF Investigates reported dozens of condo owners at Keye Beach Rental were owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and were left in the dark.
WMBF obtained dozens of police reports that revealed the company owed more than $50,000 to owners.
Pigg and his previous rental company, Myrtle Grand Vacations, have owed money to individuals, according to court documents, but this is his first criminal charge in Horry County.
Pigg’s state real estate licenses was suspended in December and North Myrtle Beach began its investigation in January.
