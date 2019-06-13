Two Pee Dee students awarded ‘Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship’

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The legacy of slain Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway is helping two Pee Dee students further their education.
Gracie Epps of Darlington High School and Jayden Smith of Wilson High School are the 2019 recipients of the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler presented the award to Smith and Allison Carraway, Sgt. Carraway’s widow, presented the award Epps in a small ceremony on Thursday.
Epps will be attending Coastal Carolina University where she will major in special education and Smith will be heading to South Carolina State University, majoring in civil engineering.
The scholarship was established in January 2019 to honor Carraway’s life. The fallen officer also had a passion for helping young people in Florence and Darlington communities advance in their lives.
Carraway was one of seven Florence County law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty during an ambush Oct. 3, 2018 in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Carraway died at the scene. Weeks later, Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner succumbed to her injuries.
Fred Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers while they were responding to his home to execute a search warrant for a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving his son, Seth Hopkins.
