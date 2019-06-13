First Alert: Despite this week’s rain, drought conditions continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new drought monitor is out and not much has changed for Horry County and other surrounding areas.
The latest outlook keeps most of the coast under a moderate drought. The only improvement in the moderate drought is now the NE part of Horry County has been taken out of the moderate drought and now sits in the abnormally dry category. The moderate drought area now includes 37% of South Carolina.
Abnormally dry conditions account for 35% of South Carolina. There are no changes to the abnormally dry zones for our viewing area.
The severe drought has been taken away in far southern South Carolina. Those areas are now in the moderate drought. 28% of South Carolina is now normal in rainfall for this time of year. This is an improvement! Only 12% of South Carolina was normal this time last week.
While this is good news for some, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather as we head into the weekend and into next week. Will this impact next week’s outlook? Of course, you can stay updated with the latest on WMBFNews.com and on the First Alert Weather App.
