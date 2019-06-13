First Alert: Cooler temperatures and comfortable weather briefly returns

As mentioned above, drier air moves into the region and will allow for cooler temperatures to briefly settle in. Highs today will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The best part about the next couple of days will be the actual morning temperatures for both Friday and Saturday morning. Lower humidity and cooler air will drop temperatures into the low-mid 60s along the coast for both mornings. Inland areas will drop to around 60° tonight and into the upper 50s Saturday morning. The start of the weekend will also remain cooler with highs in the low-mid 80s.