First Alert: Cooler temperatures and comfortable weather briefly returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unsettled weather pattern is coming to an end and Thursday will feature decreasing cloud cover and some better weather for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours ranged from nothing to 1.5+" of rain. Here's a look at the radar estimates from 3 AM Wednesday to 3 AM Thursday.
As mentioned above, drier air moves into the region and will allow for cooler temperatures to briefly settle in. Highs today will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The best part about the next couple of days will be the actual morning temperatures for both Friday and Saturday morning. Lower humidity and cooler air will drop temperatures into the low-mid 60s along the coast for both mornings. Inland areas will drop to around 60° tonight and into the upper 50s Saturday morning. The start of the weekend will also remain cooler with highs in the low-mid 80s.
As we head into Sunday, the mugginess quickly returns. Afternoon highs will approach 90° Sunday with the humidity making it feel even warmer. While we cannot rule out an isolated shower, rain chances look to hold off until next week. Get out and enjoy this weather!
