City of Myrtle Beach recognizes Myrtle Beach High School state tennis champs

Myrtle Beach High School Varsity Boys Tennis team recognized for its victory in the 4A State Championship... The Myrtle Beach High School Varsity Boys Tennis Team was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting after winning the 4A State Championship, last month. The team faced great adversity including the recent loss of the long-time head coach, Rivers Lynch. Interim Coach, Jeremy Finger says the team couldn’t have won the championship without the outpouring support of the community. Myrtle Beach City Council presented the team with a proclamation to congratulate the team. WHEREAS, The Myrtle Beach High School Boys Tennis Team defeated Beaufort, 6-0, to win the 2019 Lower State AAAA title, then defeated A.C. Flora, 6-0, to claim the 2019 South Carolina AAA Championship in honor of their late coach, Rivers Lynch; and WHEREAS, The Myrtle Beach Seahawks compiled an overall record of 23 wins and just one loss this year, claiming a fourth state title only weeks after Coach Lynch’s sudden passing; and WHEREAS, The Seahawks’ outstanding student-athletes include: Rivers Cahill, Joshua Wallen, John Edward Cahill, Robert Warstler, Dever Smith, WJ Vaught, Bailey Morrow, Elliott Finger, Ryan Burch, James Angwin, William Truluck, David Raynor, Carson Melton, Nolan Cahill, Jahbari Green, Tej Jeram, Paras Paudel, Andrew O’Brien, Elliot Sims, Manning Hyatt, Zander Kiskunas and Chris Drew; and WHEREAS, The student-athletes of the 2019 State Championship Tennis Team were ably and expertly coached by Rivers Lynch; with assistance from Interim Coach Jeremy Finger; Manager Monti Harrison; Trainers Andrea Owens, Meghan Campbell, Amanda VanNatta and Joanna Mannon; Assistant Athletic Director Daryl VanDyke; and Athletic Director John Cahill; NOW, THEREFORE, be it proclaimed that the Myrtle Beach City Council hereby commends and congratulates the members of the Myrtle Beach High School Boys Tennis Team for an outstanding and heartfelt season as the 2019 South Carolina AAAA State Champions, an accomplishment achieved in honor and memory of their late, great coach, Rivers Lynch, whose pride, care and support for the students of Myrtle Beach High School will be a permanent legacy. #CityofMyrtleBeach #MyrtleBeach