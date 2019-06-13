Break from the heat arrives, summer returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather makes a return to end the work week but soak it in, it won’t stick around for long.
While some clouds linger Thursday evening, they completely clear out by Friday morning. Sunny skies prevail as drier air continues to move in. Temperatures drop to 66° along the Grand Strand, 59° in Florence Friday morning! Despite the sunny weather, we’ll only top out around 80° through the afternoon.
The beautiful weather continues into Saturday with another round of upper 50s for the morning. Humidity remains low and we’ll continue with the sunny skies.
The break from the heat and humidity comes to an end on Sunday. Temperatures climb to around 90° Sunday afternoon with the heat index making it feel a few degrees warmer than that. Despite the added humidity, rain chances remain slim through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.