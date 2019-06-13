Baby otter finds new home at Brookgreen Gardens

VIDEO: Baby otter at Brookgreen Gardens
By WMBF News Staff | June 13, 2019 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 3:29 PM

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has a new little resident.

The staff introduced Eddie, a baby otter, on their Facebook page.

They said Eddie was rescued by a Horry County police officer, named Eddie, and taken to Ark Animal Hospital.

Meet Eddie, our new baby otter. He was rescued by an Horry County Police Officer, named Eddie, and taken to Ark Animal Hospital. The veterinary staff treated him for a left leg injury and then released him to us. He’s thriving, healthy, and will be growing up at Brookgreen Gardens! Ever Changing, Simply Amazing.

Posted by Brookgreen Gardens on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The veterinary staff treated little Eddie for a left leg injury and then he was released to Brookgreen Gardens. They said he is thriving, healthy and will be growing up at Brookgreen Gardens.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to see where the officer found Eddie and to learn more about the rescue.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.