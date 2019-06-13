Baby otter finds new home at Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has a new little resident.
The staff introduced Eddie, a baby otter, on their Facebook page.
They said Eddie was rescued by a Horry County police officer, named Eddie, and taken to Ark Animal Hospital.
The veterinary staff treated little Eddie for a left leg injury and then he was released to Brookgreen Gardens. They said he is thriving, healthy and will be growing up at Brookgreen Gardens.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to see where the officer found Eddie and to learn more about the rescue.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.