Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man who escaped from the Robeson CRV Center state prison Wednesday afternoon has been captured.
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Michael Alvarez was apprehended shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Alvarez, 30, was injured during the escape and was taken for medical attention. He will be charged with escape, the release states.
According to authorities, Alvarez scaled a fence and escaped around 2 p.m. from the prison, located on N.C. Highway 711 in Lumberton.
Authorities say he got away in a white 2003 Ford Taurus that was driven by a white female. The vehicle was found abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on Highway 72 West in Lumberton.
Alvarez was being held at the facility for post-release supervision violations. He had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug-related charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.