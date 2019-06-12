18-year-old charged in Socastee area assault, robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to an assault and robbery last week in the Socastee area.
Samuel Alberto Gaona, 18, is charged with strong armed robbery and two counts of third-degree assault and battery by mob.
At around 3:30 p.m. on June 3, the victims were walking on Cimerron Drive when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to them, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say Gaona and the second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, exited the Tahoe and allegedly began punching the victims with closed fists.
At one point the victims, 17 and 18-year-old males, ended up on the ground where they were repeatedly punched and kicked, the report states.
One of the suspects attempted to steal the 17-year-old’s Adidas sneakers but was only able to get one of the shoes, according to the report. Police say a gun was also pulled by one of the suspects during the incident.
The 17-year-old victim had several injuries, including swelling to his right eye and the left side of his forehead, and a lump on the back of his head, the report states. Police say the 18-year-old victim complained of pain in his wrist and thumb.
According to the report, the victims were able to identify both suspects by name.
Online records show Gaona was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $6,000 bond Wednesday morning.
