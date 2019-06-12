Two charged in deaths of Conway husband, wife reject plea deals

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man and woman charged with the 2017 murders of a husband and wife from Conway rejected plea deals in court Wednesday morning, according to the prosecution.
Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 30, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 23, are both charged with two counts of murder and one count of financial transaction fraud in connection with the deaths of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons.
Hodge is McAllister’s granddaughter.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, both defendants were offered 60-year sentences in exchange for a plea. Those offers were turned down and the cases will move to trial.
The victims were found dead in the area of Browns Chapel Avenue in the Conway area on July 15, 2017, two weeks after they were reported missing.
Carlisle and Hodge also used the victims’ debit card at a Conway Walmart, according to police.
