One killed after vehicle runs off road in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:20 a.m. on Boggy Road.
A 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Boggy Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and tree, according to Collins.
Collins said the driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.