One killed after vehicle runs off road in Conway area

One killed after vehicle runs off road in Conway area
By WMBF News Staff | June 12, 2019 at 5:20 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 7:07 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in the Conway area.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:20 a.m. on Boggy Road.

A 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Boggy Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and tree, according to Collins.

Collins said the driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.