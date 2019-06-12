Some criticize U.S. women’s soccer team for celebrating goals in 13-0 rout of Thailand

REIMS, FRANCE (WMBF) – The U.S. team made history on Tuesday when they defeated Thailand 13-0 in the Women’s World Cup.
It was the biggest win in Women’s World Cup history, topping an 11-0 win by Germany over Argentina in 2007.
Despite the U.S. team’s record-setting performance, some were criticizing the players for their goal celebrations during the routing of an opponent.
“0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame,” tweeted former U.S. soccer player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman.
Former U.S. women’s soccer player took to Twitter to defend the team’s celebrations. In one tweet, she wrote, “For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there (sic) first World Cup goal, and they should be excited.”
Wambach’s tweet ended with, “Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?”
