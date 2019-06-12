Some criticize U.S. women’s soccer team for celebrating goals in 13-0 rout of Thailand

United States' Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side's 12th goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Morgan scored five goals during the match. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Source: Alessandra Tarantino)
By WMBF News Staff | June 12, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 10:41 AM

REIMS, FRANCE (WMBF) – The U.S. team made history on Tuesday when they defeated Thailand 13-0 in the Women’s World Cup.

It was the biggest win in Women’s World Cup history, topping an 11-0 win by Germany over Argentina in 2007.

Despite the U.S. team’s record-setting performance, some were criticizing the players for their goal celebrations during the routing of an opponent.

“0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame,” tweeted former U.S. soccer player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman.

Former U.S. women’s soccer player took to Twitter to defend the team’s celebrations. In one tweet, she wrote, “For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there (sic) first World Cup goal, and they should be excited.”

Wambach’s tweet ended with, “Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?”

