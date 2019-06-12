Report: Woman pushed from truck, run over on Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for the man who allegedly pushed a woman out of a truck and then ran her over near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway Monday night.
According to a police report, officers were called to the area after getting a call that a woman had been run over.
The victim told police she had been driving around with the man when they started arguing. She said the suspect then pushed her out of the truck and she fell to the ground.
“The victim then stated that the offender turned his truck towards her and hit her with the truck,” the report stated.
According to police, the driver took off without attempting to help the victim. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The report listed the man as a 50-year-old black male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 250 pounds. No other information about his description was available.
According to the report, the truck was described as a 2001 white GMC Sierra 1500.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.