Rain clears, cooler weather makes brief return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain clears Thursday, cooler weather will make an appearance into the weekend.
Heavy rain continues at times through Wednesday evening, quickly clearing out overnight. We’ll likely see some clouds to kickoff Thursday but sunnier skies return through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s Thursday afternoon.
As drier air moves in, it will allow our overnight temperatures to turn much cooler. Areas along the coast will drop into the middle 60s Friday and Saturday morning, upper 50s near Florence! Low humidity means the heat index won’t be a factor as we hold in the 80s to start the weekend.
Enjoy the break as the mugginess quickly returns by the end of the weekend. Afternoon highs approach 90° Sunday with the humidity making it feel even warmer. Rain chances look slim through the weekend with only a few showers in the forecast into early next week.
