Prisoner scales fence, escapes from Robeson County state prison, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a man who they said escaped Wednesday afternoon from the Robeson CRV Center state prison.
Authorities said that 30-year-old Michael A. Alvarez of Angier, NC scaled the fence and escaped around 2 p.m. from the prison that’s located on NC Highway 711 in Lumberton.
He was being held at the facility for post-release supervision violations. Alvarez had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug-related charges.
Authorities said he got away in a white 2003 Ford Taurus that was driven by a white female. The vehicle was found abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on Highway 72 West in Lumberton.
Alvarez is 5’7” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair.
A number of law enforcement agencies are searching for him including Department of Public Safety Special Operations and Intelligence Unit, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.
Anyone with information about Alvarez’s location is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 9140-
