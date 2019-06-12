Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are looking for the man who reportedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Tuesday night in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. at the store on East 7th Street. Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was last seen on foot traveling westbound on 7th Street.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, about 6-foot-tall and weighing about 180 pounds. According to the release, he has a slim build with a rough looking beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 and speak with Det. Yvette Pitts.
