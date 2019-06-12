Pee Dee group to run nearly 400 miles to honor state’s fallen officers

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee group is coming together to honor South Carolina’s fallen officers, including Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Inv. Farrah Turner.
Members of Fitness World in Darlington will join others in an effort to run 394 miles, a mile for every officer killed in the line of duty.
"We're running 394 miles, five of us are running 13.1 miles a day per day for six days so we'll sleep overnight and get up the next morning, run again, run a half marathon every day,” said Curtis Boyd, owner of Fitness World.
Former Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson is also participating in the run.
On Tuesday morning, the runners met at the Manning Courthouse with the families of Carraway and Turner. The officers were killed in last October’s ambush in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.
Despite the soggy conditions, the runners continued their trek Wednesday as they inch closer to 394 total miles.
