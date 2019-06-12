North Myrtle Beach boat rental company cited for operating as an illegal charter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recreational boat rental company in North Myrtle Beach was recently cited for operating as an illegal charter business.
According to a press release, U.S. Coast Guard personnel witnessed a recreational boat being operated by an unlicensed driver carrying two passengers along the Intracoastal Waterway on May 19. The driver was an employee of Action Watersportz, LLC and did not possess a valid merchant mariner credential, officials said.
Despite the boat being sold as a rental, the circumstance met the criteria for an illegal charter, the release stated.
The Coast Guard issued a warning for operating without the appropriate license and followed with two notices of violations. The company was fined $2,000 for their first offense, according to Coast Guard officials.
