Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval to $202 million budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council gave the final approval for the $202 million spending plan that focuses on public safety and includes rate increases.
The budget is for the fiscal year 2019-2020 which begins July 1.
The spending plan includes a three-mill property tax increase, primarily to pay for 10 new police officers. Not only will the city add more police officers, but those officers will also see some changes to pay structure, in an effort to keep and recruit officers.
This means for a home valued at $200,000, it’s an additional $24 per year. A commercial property or second home valued at $200,000 will pay an extra $36 per year, according to a post by the Myrtle Beach city government.
The budget also includes rate increases for solid waste, water and sewer services. Residential solid waste fees will go up by $4.75 a month. That money will go toward six new staff members and four new collection trucks.
The city also stated that the solid waste services will rise from $26.05 to $30.80 for weekly garbage, recycling, bulky junk and yard waste collection.
Water rates will also increase 7%, while sewer rates will increase 5%. Both rate increases are to keep up with ongoing system maintenance.
