McLeod Health’s 6-year-old ambassador receives big welcome home celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 6-year-old girl with tons of personality and perseverance had a welcome home celebration Wednesday afternoon.
Caydence Quesada was named McLeod Health’s 2018 Children’s Ambassador.
She returned from a trip to Dayton, Ohio where she represented the hospital at the Speedway Miracle Tournament. The golf competition is meant to raise money for children in need.
Shortly after he arrival, she talked to WMBF News about her trip.
“I had so much that I had the best time… I had the best time that I had in this entire whole world and I thank you guys for your support, thank you guys for coming and I just had the best time with you this whole weekend,” little Caydence said.
As part of the tournament, Caydence got to design a Snapple label. Speedway stores across the Carolinas will sell bottles with her design throughout the summer.
