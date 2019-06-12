Fort Bragg soldier accused of firing shots into home, near innocent bystanders

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Fort Bragg soldier is accused of showing up to a home with a shotgun and his military-issued ballistic gear and firing into a home.
Scotland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. Sunday to a home on Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill.
Authorities said Eric Jerrod Davis, 24, arrived at the home in his personal vehicle, armed with a shotgun and wearing military-issued gear, which included a ballistic vest, and opened fire on a victim. Deputies said several other innocent bystanders were also there at the time, and one of those bystanders fired back at Davis.
Davis was shot but he allegedly left the scene in his vehicle and was involved in a single-vehicle collision, according to a post by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit.
Davis was taken to the hospital and reportedly remains in a critical and highly unstable state. Authorities said his long-term medical situation is unknown at this time.
Investigators said he will remain at the hospital, and law enforcement will assume custody of Davis once he is released from the hospital.
He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Davis was reportedly an active duty soldier, enlisted E-4 Specialist with the U.S. Army and serving at the 221st HHC Unit at Fort Bragg. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit is working with Fort Bragg officials including Davis’ chain of command and the Criminal Investigative Division at Fort Bragg, including Fort Bragg police.
