First Alert: A few stronger storms possible today, heavy rain expected at times

While the threat is there for the gusty winds, I think the bigger threat will be the heavy rainfall throughout the day. Today will not be a washout by any means but some storms will be capable of producing a quick downpour. This will limit visibility on the roads and cause a few problems as the storms become more common. Rain totals look to be between 1-2″ with this system today and will not come to an end until later tonight and into early Thursday morning. The best chances for heavier rain will be along the coast.