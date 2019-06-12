First Alert: A few stronger storms possible today, heavy rain expected at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unsettled weather pattern will continue with additional showers and storms today. As we head throughout the day, a few embedded storms will be possible with the multiple rounds of rainfall today. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain. Due to the threat, the new update now places the coast in a level one out of five today for stronger storms.
While the threat is there for the gusty winds, I think the bigger threat will be the heavy rainfall throughout the day. Today will not be a washout by any means but some storms will be capable of producing a quick downpour. This will limit visibility on the roads and cause a few problems as the storms become more common. Rain totals look to be between 1-2″ with this system today and will not come to an end until later tonight and into early Thursday morning. The best chances for heavier rain will be along the coast.
Most of the rain clears out of here by Thursday morning and will set up for a dry forecast into the weekend. Drier air moves in Friday and will allow for pleasant temperatures in the low-mid 60s for both Friday and Saturday mornings. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s for highs on Friday and Saturday with no rain chances for either day. The heat and isolated shower chances will return to the forecast as we head late into the weekend. We will begin to feel the mugginess in the afternoons as we approach early next week.
