Duck Donuts set to open Myrtle Beach location Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular doughnut chain Duck Donuts will hold a grand opening for its Myrtle Beach location this week.
The store, which will be located at 117 Maryport Drive, will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The made-to-order doughnut chain was founded in 2006 in Duck, N.C. There are currently three locations in South Carolina, not counting the upcoming Myrtle Beach spot, according to a news release.
The business runs on a made-to-order model, where customers start with a vanilla cake doughnut and choose from coatings like maple, chocolate and blueberry, and toppings like rainbow sprinkles, chopped bacon and Oreo crumbles.
