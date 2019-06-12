Deal Diva: ‘Cool’ budget-friendly gifts ideas for Dad

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Father’s Day is Sunday, and if you need help with gift ideas, Deal Diva Christel Bell goes shopping for deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Myrtle Beach to find gifts for dad for under $50.
Popular brand golf shirts are buy one, get one free.
Callaway brand golf balls are on sale for $39.99, while other high technology golf balls are on sale for three sets for $30.
Men’s Nike brand apparel is on sale for up to 25% off. Yeti brand apparel is buy one get one 50% off.
Polarized Optics sunglasses are priced at $49.99. The advanced-lens technology selectively filters glare to offer ambient visual clarity.
Sale dates and prices vary, so be sure to check with the store to verify when sale prices end.
