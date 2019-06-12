City of Myrtle Beach works to put an end to illegal dumping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People who live in Myrtle Beach will see an increase in trash pick-up fees beginning next month.
It’s all in an effort to keep the city’s streets clean and to crack down on illegal dumping.
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a $202 million budget Tuesday, which includes a hike in monthly trash pick-up rates.
Stacks of dirty, old mattresses can be seen in some areas around the city. It’s an issue the city says it won’t tolerate.
“We’ll not only have to pick-up after the illegal dumping, but we’re going to go out and enforce the rules on the books and make sure people are aware that if you do dump illegally, there will be consequences,” said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach.
City officials said the illegal dumping paired with hundreds of new homes built in the city is becoming too much for current waste crews. That’s why residents will soon see an extra $4.75 tacked on to monthly trash pick-up bills to help fund four new vehicles and a six additional waste crew members.
“We’re concerned about how the community looks. We want to make sure that if there is illegal dumping, that we can catch the people who are doing it but then we actually need to clean it up as well to make sure that our rights of way look great,” said Kruea.
To help crack down on illegal dumping, the city uses roughly 800 surveillance cameras to catch offenders. And it’s going as far as posting signs in spots where dumping has been particularly problematic.
“Some of it just appears where people are too lazy to do the right thing with it, and then there are some regular spots where people think, ‘Oh I’ve done it there before, somebody else did it before me, maybe I can dump there too’," said Kruea.
One of those spots is near the post office on Oak Street. One neighbor who lives across the street said he’s seen people come by with truckloads of trash.
City officials are now sending out a clear message to anyone thinking of dumping illegally.
“There is a cost for this and if you do it, we’re going to hold you responsible for what you do," said Kruea.
Violators could face a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail per occurrence if convicted.
