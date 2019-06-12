Bomb squad, US Air Force detonate ordnance found in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An unexploded military ordnance was discovered in a Horry County community on Wednesday.
The Horry County Police Department was called to Lake Arrowhead Road for reports of an item that was found. Officers arrived and positively identified it as a military ordnance.
The U.S. Air Force was called in to help with the situation.
The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad and the U.S. Airforce were able to safely detonate the ordnance. Conway-area residents may have head a boom sound during the process.
Horry County police say there is no risk to public safety and the situation has been resolved.
