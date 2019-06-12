Affidavit: Man fired shots at officer during Darlington County car dealership break-in

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – State Law Enforcement Division investigators found that a man charged with breaking into a Darlington County car dealership, is also the one who fired shots at a Hartsville police officer.
Robert Eugene Hendricks, 42, is now charged with attempted murder.
A Hartsville police officer responded on June 3 to a burglary in progress at the Hartsville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on E. Bobo Newsom Highway.
Once on the scene, the officer saw Hendricks exit the dealership from a garage door and jumped the fence of the dealership and ran through a ditch, according to an affidavit.
Court documents show the officer followed Hendricks and had his taser drawn when he encountered Hendricks. Hendricks then fired shots at the officer and the officer returned fire, the affidavit states.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
Hendricks ran away from the scene into the woods but was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement.
Hendricks has also been charged in several other car dealership break-ins Florence and Darlington counties.
He is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention center. The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
