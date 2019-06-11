Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Lumber Bridge man, stealing his car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old almost one week ago.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Javaras Hammonds was taken into custody at his home at 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
On June 5, deputies went to the 100 block of Old Tower Road in Lumberton after getting calls about shots being fired. When they arrived, 23-year-old Avery Scurlock, of Lumber Bridge, was found dead in a field, the release stated.
The victim was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion SE, which was stolen and later found in the St. Pauls area, authorities said.
“No parent should have to suffer the loss of their child under any circumstances. But, to learn that their son was brutally murdered by being shot multiple times and left to die is inconceivable,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “However, while the investigation continues, we are pleased to bring closure to this family as we seek justice”.
Hammonds is being held at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office without bond.
Anyone with information about case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.