Coroner identifies man killed in shooting near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Little River area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Sanford Road.
Willard identified the victim as 56-year-old Daniel Gore. She added Gore, who lived a short distance from Sanford Road, died at the scene.
One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told WMBF News he heard the gunfire and then a car sped off. Police arrived a short time later.
“It was just crazy. You know, because, stuff like this shouldn’t go on when there’s kids out here. It should be a safe area but things happen,” the neighbor said.
Other neighbors said they also heard several shots fired. One woman said she went back to sleep not imagining a murder scene would unfold just doors down.
Neighbors said it comes as a surprise to most. While some have heard of crime in their neighborhood, many said they’ve never experienced anything like this on their street.
“This is the first time this road has had a homicide. It’s not really known to have shootings on this road, it’s a pretty good neighborhood," one neighbor said.
Police have not yet released any suspect information, but say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.