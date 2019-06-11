Mother asks for birthday cards for 2-year-old son with Down syndrome, leukemia at MUSC

Freddie Taylor dances with his mom, Joanne Taylor in his hospital room at MUSC Children's Hospital. Freddie loves to dance. Freddie Taylor has Down Syndrome and leukemia Mother is: Joanne Taylor Father is: Fred Taylor (Source: Sarah Pack/MUSC)
By WMBF News Staff | June 11, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 4:04 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy with Down syndrome and battling leukemia hopes to make his third birthday a memorable one.

Two-year-old Freddie Taylor has spent weeks at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for cancer treatments, but he hasn’t let that keep him down.

“He still wakes up pretty happy every day. He’s fun. He’s outgoing, silly, stubborn,” his mother Joanne Taylor told those working at MUSC.

Joanne said kids with Down syndrome are at a higher risk of developing leukemia. He was diagnosed with the blood cancer in January.

Freddie is a part of the Cancer Program at MUSC Children’s Health where he will go through three years of treatments.

Worn out after having a dance party with his mom, Joanne, and dad, Fred, Freddie falls asleep. Freddie Taylor has Down Syndrome and leukemia Mother is: Joanne Taylor Father is: Fred Taylor (Source: Sarah Pack/MUSC/MUSC)

“He’s doing so well right now,” Joanne said. “I think mid-July is when we’ll be done this round.”

Since Freddie will be spending his third birthday on Thursday in the hospital, Joanne wants to give him a lot to open.

“He loves opening stuff, that’s why I got the card thing going,” Joanne said.

The family also hopes this will encourage people to reach out to other people in need of just some uplifting in their life.

“I know people always say, ‘I didn’t want to bother you.’ It doesn’t bother me. Please keep checking. Even if it’s just a ‘Hi, I’m thinking about you,’” Joanne said.

Anyone who would like to send Freddie a birthday card can send it to:

Freddie Taylor

c/o MUSC Children’s Health

165 Ashley Ave.

Charleston, SC 29425