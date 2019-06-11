Missing 85-year-old Latta woman found near Lumber River in N.C.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An 85-year-old Latta woman suffering from dementia was found safe Tuesday morning after she vanished four days ago.
Jaxie Rogers was last seen leaving the grocery store, driving her 2008 Buick Lacrosse.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, utility workers were in the area of the 11000 block of Old Highway 74, next to the Lumber River, when they found an abandoned car belonging to Rogers.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office brought in the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to help in the search for Rogers. The BCSO’s tracking and bloodhound team and their helicopter were also deployed to assist in the search.
Rogers was found around 11:30 a.m. about a half-mile from her vehicle in a densely-wooded area beside the Lumber River. Authorities said Rogers traveled through areas of high water during her journey.
They said she was dehydrated but in good spirits. Searchers said her first request was for something to drink.
Rogers was carried out of the wooded area and taken the hospital for evaluation.
The Columbus County sheriff expressed his gratitude to the following agencies that assisted in the search for Rogers: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, NC Division of State Parks, Columbus County Emergency Management, Chadbourn Rescue, Evergreen Fire Department, Dillion County Sheriff’s Office (SC), and Latta Police Department (SC). Utilizing mutual aid quickly saturated the area with searchers, maximizing the search and rescue efforts. Because of each of you, Mrs. Rogers is safe and will go home.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.