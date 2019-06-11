‘Love wins:’ 10-year-old offers free hugs on S.C. beach to spread kindness

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – She may not have won a singing competition, but she did score an even greater victory – spreading kindness to strangers along the Grand Strand.
Ten-year-old Olivia Williams, of Burlington, N.C., entered a contest to try and get the opportunity to sing karaoke with Carrie Underwood at the star’s fan club party in Nashville.
According to Olivia’s mother, Andrea Williams, the family didn’t realize the minimum age to enter was 13. The youngster is only 10.
However, she became a winner nonetheless. Andrea said Olivia was inspired to give free hugs in order to “share kindness into the world and that when we share love, love wins.”
So, over Memorial Day weekend, Olivia took a sign with the words “Free Hugs” written on it and walked the beach near Wyndham Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.
The video was attached as a part of Olivia’s contest submission. She is seen hugging a number of random strangers, each one with a big smile on their face just like the one the 10-year-old is sporting.
Andrea, who noted the family comes to the Grand Strand multiple times a year, said people were very receptive to Olivia’s act of kindness.
