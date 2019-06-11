Horry County, Loris firefighters investigate mobile home fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris Fire Department volunteers were called to a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched around 4:13 p.m. to a mobile home on Bennett Loop. Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the home.
The fire was contained to the corner of the house. No one was hurt in the fire.
The fire is under investigation.
Loris Fire Department said the home did have a working smoke alarm that was installed by their department.
